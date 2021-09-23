https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/arizona-republicans-release-results-election-audit?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Arizona Republicans began a Friday presentation on the state Senate floor to go over the report of the audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County. Senate president Karen Fann and Senate Judiciary Chairman Warren Petersen began the afternoon presentation by emphasizing that while the audit was, in some ways, rigorous and detail-oriented, they would classify it as incomplete due to what they both called the county’s failure to “cooperate.”

“I’m very disappointed to see that Maricopa County refused to cooperate with us,” said Fann. “Not only did they not cooperate with us, they even went so far as to sue us, to sue the senate because they said we had no right in auditing. Well, they’re wrong. We have that right,” she continued, later saying that the Maricopa report will be sent to the state attorney general to investigate “anomalies” found in the audit.

“What you have not seen and not heard is about the statutes that were broken. How chain of custody was not followed. How we had a number of issues, which is why people questioned the ballots and the election. So I ask that you please keep an open mind, I ask that you please listen to this, because the reality of this is that this is all about making sure your vote counts,” said Fann.

“This is the first time in the history of country that an audit of this scale and magnitude has ever been conducted. It’s unfortunate that it is an incomplete audit due to the lack of cooperation and obstruction from the county. However, in spite of that, this is still the most complete audit that has ever been done,” said Petersen.

Prior to the first substantive element of the presentation by Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, who spoke about the pattern recognition methodology used to determine the legitimacy of ballot signatures during the audit, Petersen and Fann made comments indicating that the door was being left open to take further investigatory action.

During his presentation, Ayyadurai said that 17,126 voters sent in duplicate ballots, 25% of which came in in the days following the November 3 election.

This is a developing story …

A draft report of the audit of the 2020 election results in the state’s Maricopa County, ahead of its official release Friday, concluded Democrat Joe Biden received more votes for president than incumbent Republican Donald Trump but flagged as many as 44,000 votes as “critical.”

Roughly half of the flagged votes fell into the category of “Mail-in Votes without Ballots Received.”

The official announcement of the results will be made public at 1 p.m. ET by state Senate Republicans who called for the audit.

Some of the initial findings of the draft report include the claim that more than 3,400 ballots were cast in the election than were recorded, 9,000 more mail-in ballots were received and recorded than the official number of ballots sent by Maricopa officials. Hand count auditors identified multiple ballots that had been printed and duplicated more than once, which “would result in two votes being counted for” a single voter.

Randy Pullen, a spokesman for the election review, has confirmed the validity of the draft report, telling news outlets early Friday, “It’s not the final report, but it’s close.”

At 1 p.m., the Arizona Senate will receive the official report including a presentation on the Senate floor. The presentation will be given by speakers that include Senate president Karen Fann, Senate Judiciary Chairman Warren Petersen, Doug Logan – the CEO of Cyber Ninjas – and his tech subcontractor Ben Cotton, as well as several Senate-appointed audit liaisons.

The draft audit was reported first by KJZZ, a Phoenix public radio station.

Biden won the state and its 11 electoral votes by just over 10,400 votes after securing Maricopa County, which Biden won by more than 45,000 votes.

However, the audit, conducted by contractor Cyber Ninjas and subcontractors, is not complete. The state Senate and Maricopa officials recently reached a settlement to allow former U.S. Rep. John Shadegg and a team of tech experts access to internet routers and logs showing online activity related to election balloting.

