Country singing legend Garth Brooks really, really wants everyone to get vaccinated. He’s so adamant about it that he canceled his sold-out tour playing in big venues, opting instead to do a “dive bar” tour. The reason he’s doing this is absolutely ridiculous.

“The dive bars are vaccinated, that’s how you get to do it,” Brooks explained of his reasoning for resuming shows at smaller venues. “So, the great thing about this is, [the fans are] vaccinated or they have to show a 3-day negative in-advance test.”

That’s some grade-A, unfiltered gaslighting. The only difference between a dive bar and the stadiums he’s accustomed to filling is the logistics behind ushering in hundreds of people versus checking vaccine status for tens of thousands. But here’s the kicker. In venues across the country that have not yet fallen to the draconian edicts of vaccine passports, dive bars are generally the least likely places to find face masks or vaccine nannies.

This move is more of a political statement as the aging crooner uses his platform to further pressure people into getting vaccinated. We’re getting it from every angle. Government, media, employers, and places of business are increasingly pressing for segregation between the “vaccinated” and the dreaded unvaxxed. Entertainers are no strangers to the gaslighting campaign, but seeing a country music legend throw his weight behind medical tyranny is discouraging.

Sadly, the gaslighting appears to be working. According to KHON2 [emphasis added]:

Tickets for the Oct. 11 concert will be awarded to listeners of Oklahoma City’s Jake FM radio station. Per the contest’s official rules, winners must present proof of full COVID vaccination at least 14 days prior to the concert date, or the results of a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show. Attendees can also provide a negative antigen test taken within 6 hours of the show. As of Monday, over 500,000 people had entered for a chance to win tickets. Only about 700 spots are available, according to Brooks and his Facebook series producers.

The bigger problem for Brooks is that he’s distancing himself from some of his most avid fans. There are certain people-groups that are more likely than others to not get vaccinated. Among them are freedom-loving country music fans. That’s not to say most country music fans are not vaccinated. Maybe they are, maybe they aren’t. But based on the preponderance of pro-liberty Americans within the country music fanbase, they’re less likely to be vaccinated than shoegaze fans.

