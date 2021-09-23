https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/awesome-moment-on-tennessee-high-school-field/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







‘Satan’s power was defeated tonight’

High school football players in Tennessee led parents and fans in prayer after the local school district prohibited teachers and coaches from leading students in prayer.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State complained there have been instances of prayer and proselytizing at various school events at Cookeville and Upperman high schools in the area.

“Courts have consistently ruled that prayer and proselytizing can not be sponsored by schools or school personnel,” a school lawyer said. “As a district, we absolutely understand the importance of prayer in the lives of our students, faculty, and staff members.”