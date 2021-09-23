https://cnsnews.com/index.php/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/pelosi-im-catholic-i-come-pro-life-family

(Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) said at her weekly press briefing on Thursday that she is Catholic and comes “from a pro-life family,” but that her family is “different in their view of a woman’s right to choose than I am.”

Pelosi addressed the issue when a reporter asked her about her Catholic faith and the Women’s Health Protection Act, which, according to a fact sheet published by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops “would impose abortion on demand nationwide at any stage of pregnancy through federal statute.”

“It is especially shameful that any self-professed Catholic would be implicated in such an evil, let alone advocate for it,” Archbishop Cordileone said in a statement released Tuesday. “To Catholic politicians in particular, I implore you to listen to the words of Pope Francis who just last weekend, during his flight back to Rome from Slovakia, said: “Abortion is more than a problem. Abortion is homicide.’”

“This proposed legislation is nothing short of child sacrifice, and clearly in reaction, among other things, to the recently passed Texas Heartbeat bill,” said Cordileone. “Indeed, HR 3755 is surely the type of legislation one would expect from a devout Satanist, not a devout Catholic.”

“I therefore ask all Catholics in our country immediately to pray and fast for members of Congress to do the right thing and keep this atrocity from being enacted in the law.”

At her Thursday press briefing a reporter asked Pelosi: “I just wanted to ask you about the Woman’s Health Care Protection Act. The Archdiocese of San Francisco and the Archbishop of San Francisco warns that the bill is nothing more than a child sacrifice and he calls on Catholics to fast and pray to defeat this bill. You’re a Catholic. You’re reaction?”

“Yeah, I’m Catholic,” said Pelosi. “I come from a pro-life family. Not active in that regard. Different in their view of a woman’s right to choose than I am.

“In my right to choose, I had five children in six years and one week,” Pelosi said. “And I keep saying to people who say things like that, when you have five children in six years and one day, we can talk about what business it is of any of us to tell anyone else to do. For us, it was a complete and total blessing, which we enjoy every day of our lives. But it is none of our business how other people choose the size and timing of their families.

“My, the, my–the archbishop of the city—that area of San Francisco—and I have a disagreement about who should decide this,” said Pelosi. “I believe that God has given us a free will to honor our responsibilities.”

Here is a transcript of the exchange between Speaker Pelosi and a reporter about her Catholic faith and her support for enacting a federal law that would codify abortion on demand:

