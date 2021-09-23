https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/23/ben-shapiro-has-a-brief-update-about-what-does-and-doesnt-any-longer-bring-aoc-to-tears/

We told you earlier that the House passed a $1 billion bill to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. Even though she initially voted “no,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez switched to “present” just before the vote was closed. After the money for Israel’s missile defense system was approved by the House, AOC appeared to have been brought to tears:

That’s the most emotional “present” vote we’ve seen!

Ben Shapiro has a related update:

Duly noted! We haven’t seen this near the border since Trump was president:

