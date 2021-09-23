https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-admin-takes-horses-away-from-border-patrol-agents-in-del-rio-after-they-defended-border

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced on Thursday that the Biden administration is taking horses away from U.S. Border Patrol agents in Del Rio, Texas, where the agents used horses to ride up on migrants illegally entering the U.S. and force them to clear the area.

“So what he has asked all of us to convey clearly to people who are understandably have questions, are passionate, are concerned as we are about the images that we have seen, is one, we feel those images are horrible and horrific,” Psaki claimed. “There is an investigation the President certainly supports, overseen by the Department of Homeland Security, which he has conveyed will happen quickly.”

“I can also convey to you that the Secretary also conveyed to civil rights leaders earlier this morning that we would no longer be using horses in Del Rio,” Psaki continued. “So that is something, a policy change, that has been made in response, but separately, all related, it’s also important for people to understand what our process and our immigration process is and what the steps are that are taken.”

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Jen Psaki announces that horses will now be BANNED from being used in Del Rio by Border Patrol agents, citing the “horrible and horrific” use of them to prevent Haitian illegal immigrants from crossing into the U.S. pic.twitter.com/hlyZeJVbU2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2021

Earlier this week, former U.S. Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott said that after the Biden administration took over in January, he witnessed “the unprecedented seismic shift in border security and immigration policy” that he says “created the current border crisis.”

“The Biden administration’s team at DHS is laser-focused on expediting the flow of migrants into the U.S. and downplaying the significant vulnerability this creates for terrorists, narcotics smugglers, human traffickers, and even hostile nations to gain access to our homeland,” Scott wrote. “In my professional assessment, the U.S. Border Patrol is rapidly losing the situational awareness required to know who and what is entering our Homeland.”

“Low level, unsophisticated and uneducated smugglers are illegally crossing the border and increasingly evading apprehension daily,” Scott warned. “To think that well-resourced terrorist networks, criminal organization, and hostile nations are not doing the same is naive.”

TRANSCRIPT:

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: So what he has asked all of us to convey clearly to people who are understandably have questions, are passionate, are concerned as we are about the images that we have seen, is one, we feel those images are horrible and horrific. There is an investigation the President certainly supports, overseen by the Department of Homeland Security, which he has conveyed will happen quickly. I can also convey to you that the Secretary also conveyed to civil rights leaders earlier this morning that we would no longer be using horses in Del Rio. So that is something, a policy change, that has been made in response, but separately, all related, it’s also important for people to understand what our process and our immigration process is and what the steps are that are taken.

Related:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

