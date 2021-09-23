https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-un-speech-in-60-seconds-gaffe-machine/
About The Author
Related Posts
Justin Trudeau heckled and mocked in Montreal…
August 26, 2021
Judge Napolitano just got shitcanned by Fox News…
August 3, 2021
87 U.S. Military Generals publish open letter demanding Gen. Milley and Lloyd Austin resign…
August 31, 2021
Georgia Election Board threatens to take over Fulton County…
August 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy