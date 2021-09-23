https://noqreport.com/2021/09/23/biden-white-house-throws-boris-johnson-under-the-bus-for-not-telling-them-he-was-going-to-take-questions-from-the-press/

AUGUST 21, 2019 – BERLIN: British Primne Minister Boris Johnson at a press conference before a meeting with the German Chancellor, Chanclery. The Biden White House is throwing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson under the bus after Biden aids started yelling at the top of their lungs while Johnson was mid-sentence, demanding reporters leave the Oval Office.

“Johnson took 3 questions. White House aides shouted down U.S. attempts to ask questions. I asked Biden about southern border and we couldn’t decipher what he said,” CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe said.

Johnson was mid-sentence when Biden’s aids started shouting profusely.

“THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU. LET’S GO. THANK YOU.” Biden’s handlers started yelling obnoxiously.

WATCH: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions from British media and is interrupted by White House aides trying to prevent U.S. reporters from asking questions:

pic.twitter.com/BMAmf61pim — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) September 21, 2021 The moment was so appalling to reporters that the White House press pool filed a formal complaint against Biden for failing to answer questions from the American media.

