Democrat President Joe Biden, who has repeatedly demanded that the wealthy “pay their fair share” in taxes, may owe up to $500,000 in back taxes, according a lawmaker’s analysis of a new non-partisan congressional report.

The report comes as Biden is pushing his party to pass a massive $3.5 trillion bill that has been widely criticized as a leftist wish list, which comes as inflation rates have skyrocketed under Biden’s presidency. The report also comes as Biden is trying to beef up the IRS by $80 billion to crack down on what he claims are people not paying their taxes.

A House Ways and Means Committee draft of the bill would end the accounting trick apparently exploited by Biden and boost IRS funding for audits — but the new report, drafted by the Congressional Research Service and provided to The Post, suggests Biden owes taxes under current rules, according to the congressman who requested it.

“Joe Biden wants to raise taxes by $2.1 trillion while claiming the rich need to pay their ‘fair share.’ But in 2017, multi-millionaire Joe Biden skirted his payroll taxes — the very taxes that fund Medicare and Obamacare,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), said in a statement to the Post. “According to the criteria CRS provided to my office, he owes the IRS and the American people hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes. Every American should know about Joe Biden’s tax hypocrisy.”

Banks alleged that the report shows that Biden, who is not actually named in the report, misused “S corporations” to avoid paying Medicare tax on speaking fees and book sales while he was out of office during the Trump administration.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden routed more than $13 million through S corporations and counted less than $800,000 of it as salary eligible for the Medicare tax — exempting the rest from what would have been a 3.8 percent rate, the Wall Street Journal reported. The CRS report doesn’t name Biden but analyzes cases in which the IRS won a judgment against taxpayers who paid themselves suspiciously low salaries from S corporations and counted most of the revenue as “distributions” exempt from the Medicare tax. … Tax law experts told The Post that the CRS report underscores the long-standing controversy, but that it doesn’t necessarily break new ground. They say the IRS simply doesn’t have the resources to make sure that all S corporations reasonably assess what counts as salary.

Reason Magazine’s October issued noted that Biden’s plan to beef up the IRS by $80 billion would effectively result in a world where “every one of your noncash financial transactions—a restaurant meal, a Venmo transfer to a friend, maybe some bitcoin bought on the dips—was automatically reported to a beefed-up, audit-hungry IRS.”

“That dystopia will become a reality if President Joe Biden gets his way,” the report said. “Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and key Capitol Hill allies such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) are pushing a vast, intrusive financial surveillance system in the name of closing the ‘tax gap.’”

