DEL RIO, Texas — Self-described members of the Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge (ISUPK) appeared at the Del Rio migrant bridge camp ahead of what they say is a larger convoy representing the group. On Wednesday, they were turned away by Border Patrol personnel guarding the perimeter of the site. The members claimed they were attempting to deliver provisions to migrants. The ISUPK is considered an extremist group by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), among others.

Breitbart Texas spoke to members of the group outside the gates to the camp that once held nearly 15,000 mostly Haitian migrants. That total now stands at less than 7,000 amid a non-stop effort to reduce the population with removal flights to the Caribbean and other means.

The ISUPK members told Breitbart Texas they were turned away by guards but are determined to reach the campers even if it meant traveling to Mexico first to deliver the supplies.

One member said they represent a faction based in Houston, Texas, but they are nationally headquartered in Harlem.

The SPLC describes the ISUPK in part:

The [Black Hebrew Israelite] hate groups listed by the SPLC believe in ideas of black supremacy and bigotry against Caucasians, Jews and members of the LGBTQ community. They believe that, as members of the 12 Tribes of Israel – consisting only of African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans – they are God’s “chosen people.” Jews are considered imposters … Caucasians and members of the LGBTQ community are deemed “devils.” Extreme Black Hebrew Israelites believe that individuals outside the movement are deserving of slavery or death. The most numerous of the BHI groups in the United States are under the banners of Israel United in Christ, the Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge and Great Millstone.

The ADL adds the extremist sect of the Black Hebrew Israelite (BHI) movement operates as a non-profit in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, and is led by “Yahanna,” also known as John Lightborne.

The group, according to the ADL, sells clothing under the brand UPKFRESH depicting anti-Semitic images of a slave ship with the caption “True Holocaust.” The ADL clearly distinguishes between the BHI as a whole and off-shoots, noting that not all Black Hebrew Israelite organizations are extremists or anti-Semitic.

The group ultimately left the camp Wednesday and entered Mexico through Piedras Negras, Coahuila, 60 miles south of Del Rio, according to a source familiar to Breitbart Texas.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

