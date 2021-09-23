https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/breaking-active-shooter-kroger-grocery-store-collierville-tennessee-nine-people-shot/

An active shooter was reported at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee Thursday afternoon.

Fox 13 reported two medical helicopters touched down outside of Kroger.

Nine people have been shot, according to Fox 13. Their conditions are unknown.

The area has been secured and there is no longer a threat.

According to unconfirmed reports, the shooter is down (there is possibly a second shooter).

Fox 13 reported:

UPDATE: 2:36 P.M.: The ATF is heading to the scene and will be helping with the investigation. FOX13′s Darrell Greene is on the scene and is reported seeing multiple ambulances rush from the Kroger. Darrell spoke to two witnesses who said multiple people had been shot. UPDATE: 2:26 P.M.: Memphis Police said they are actively working on securing the scene at this time and are assisting the Collierville Police Department. UPDATE: 2:12 P.M.: Collierville High School was put on lockdown due to the active shooter reports in the area. The lockdown has since been lifted and school officials said dismissal will proceed as normal at 2:30 p.m.

Police swarmed the Kroger parking lot.

VIDEO:

BREAKING Massive scene at Kroger on Byhalia at Poplar in Collierville. Reports of active shooter. ⁦@3onyourside⁩ pic.twitter.com/tyQ5yfP7gh — Zaneta Lowe (@wregzaneta) September 23, 2021

Multiple ambulances were seen transporting victims to a local hospital.

VIDEO:

Multiple ambulances including Shelby County and Germantown crews just arrived at Regional One pic.twitter.com/65Fc7H0vuM — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) September 23, 2021

Story developing…please check back for updates.

