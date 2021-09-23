https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/614d3120bbafd42ff58bd590
WASHINGTON, DC – A new batch of January 6 Capitol footage was released at the order of a federal judge this week. The footage is absolutely shocking, to…
A new comparison that was made by Fox News draws a shocking parallel between gun violence committed against children in the Democrat-haven of Chicago and the total number of children – nationwide – …
A CDC panel has voted in favor of coronavirus booster shots for people aged 65 and older and those at high risk for severe COVID-19. Omar Villafranca has the details on this long awaited decision. The…
New York’s new Governor Kathy Hochul, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Bill De Blasio Mask Up for Cameras – but only for cameras. The royal couple and New York’s new governor and NYC Mayor De Blasio m…