Meet Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, a Dem candidate for a seat on the Miami Beach city commission:

But her candidacy hit a slight roadblock last night after local reporter Jim DeFede pointed out that the self-proclaimed “most high-profile Hispanic Democrat in the City of Miami Beach” isn’t Hispanic at all:

She told DeFede, “I’m perceived as being Hispanic by all of the Hispanics in my community” and “I know I’m not Hispanic”:

She divorced in 2009 but kept her married name, “Gonzalez”:

The interview happened on the second day of Hispanic Heritage Month, too:

She later apologized to “anyone that was offended”:

***

