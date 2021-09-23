https://www.oann.com/california-governor-signs-measure-to-protect-warehouse-workers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=california-governor-signs-measure-to-protect-warehouse-workers



FILE PHOTO: California Governor Gavin Newsom makes an appearance after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

September 23, 2021

(Reuters) – California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law a measure expanding protections for warehouse workers, his office said on Wednesday.

The new provisions of the measure, called AB 701, require companies to tell workers of production quota descriptions and bar use of algorithms affecting such basic rights as rest periods and bathroom breaks or infringe health and safety laws.

“The legislation ensures workers cannot be fired or retaliated against for failing to meet an unsafe quota,” Newsom’s office said in a statement https://bit.ly/3lOVVyv.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

