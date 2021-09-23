https://www.oann.com/china-evergrande-shares-slide-6-in-early-trade/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-evergrande-shares-slide-6-in-early-trade

FILE PHOTO: China Evergrande Group in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: A woman rides an escalator at an Evergrande Plaza shopping mall in a residential compound developed by China Evergrande Group in Beijing, China September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

September 24, 2021

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of cash-strapped China Evergrande fell as much as 6% in early trade on Friday, paring gains of nearly 18% the previous day as time ticked by on an interest payment deadline for the country’s most indebted developer.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Sam Holmes)

