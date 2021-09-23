https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/psaki-says-border-patrol-agents-horseback-will-no-longer-used-del-rio-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said border patrol agents in Del Rio, Texas will no longer use horses.

This is insane.

Agents in border towns need horses to traverse the rugged terrain in sweltering heat and humidity.

The Biden Regime on Wednesday suspended US horseback border patrol agents who were preventing illegal aliens from entering the US this week.

Democrats were outraged with the photos and video that showed exactly what they are trained to do — prevent illegals from entering the United States.

Psaki continued to spread lies about the border patrol agents “whipping” black Haitians.

“The Secretary [Mayorkas] conveyed to civil rights leaders [Al Sharpton] earlier this morning that we would no longer be using horses in Del Rio – so that is a policy change that has been made in response,” Psaki said.

Yeah, a policy change made in response to lies that agents were “whipping” Haitians.

But when has the truth ever mattered to Democrats? They’re liars by nature.

VIDEO:

PSAKI: Horses will no longer be used in Del Rio, Texas pic.twitter.com/P9XNqcXl7Q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, here’s the Bidenville slum full of thousands of illegals in stifling heat:

NEW: This is what it looks like under the international bridge in Del Rio this morning. Latest numbers as of 6 AM. 6,722 migrants

4,742 family units

1,489 single adult men

418 single adult females

73 family “groups” 300+ pregnant women here as of yesterday.@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xbR2tNj9XT — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2021

