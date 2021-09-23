http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/u3ZpTPUABd4/civil-war-on-the-left-78-iron-dome-edition.php

A few days ago “progressive” Democrats the House succeeded in getting the Appropriations Committee to strip out $1 billion in U.S. funding for Israel’s “Iron Dome” missile defense program, which relies on a lot of U.S.-made technology such that the Iron Dome appropriation is something of an export subsidy, from the continuing resolution to keep the feddie guvmint operating through the end of the year.

This did not set well with “mainstream” Democrats, and today the House brought up a standalone bill to provide funding for Iron Dome. It passed 420-9-2. Yes, you are reading that box score correctly. Two House members voted “present.” One of them was Squad Queen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Her fellow Squad members mostly voted No on the proposal. The No votes comprising the House Democratic Anti-Semitic Caucus were: Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.), André Carson (D-Ind.), Marie Newman (D-Ill.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Chuy Garcia (D-Ill.) A fairly recognizable list.

(The lone Republican vote against it was from Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, and I have no idea what to make of him.)

There is one report that Ocasio-Cortez was near tears on the House floor as she cast her “Present” vote. No doubt.

* The other House member who voted “Present” was Hank Johnson of Georgia, who may fear that something as heavy as an Iron Dome might cause the Gaza Strip to tip over into the ocean or something.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

