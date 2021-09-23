https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/23/cnn-medical-analyst-dr-leana-wen-gets-reality-checks-after-saying-were-nowhere-near-letting-kids-go-to-school-without-masks/

CNN enjoys hosting their medical adviser, Dr. Leana Wen, quite often. Possibly it has something to do with her willingness to try and spread panic and fear, which is CNN’s specialty. Recently Wen told Chris Cuomo that going out in public unvaccinated is like driving drunk, and during a different appearance made it clear she doesn’t think President Biden is being nearly authoritarian enough when it comes to dealing with Covid-19.

How long does Wen think kids should have to wear masks in school? Let’s just say that “a lot longer” is the answer here:

CNN’s @DrLeanaWen: “We are nowhere near” letting kids attend school without facemasks pic.twitter.com/PYldsXJp5B — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 23, 2021

The “cult” vibe is strong with this one. Meanwhile, reality is telling a different story:

Kids have been attending school without face masks all across Europe for months — during Delta & including in countries with similar vaccination rates as the United States. https://t.co/kx82BnTZ6T — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 23, 2021

It’s almost as if this isn’t really about the “science,” but rather something else.

Why are we still listening to this person https://t.co/xvzeWpdBuq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 23, 2021

They for real don’t want this to end😔 https://t.co/3OJfvOq6bU — Michael McGrew (@_MichaelMcGrew_) September 23, 2021

They won’t stop abusing your children until you make it too costly for them to want to continue. It stops when you stop it. https://t.co/pfXPKjUXIH — Aaron Lockhart 🇺🇸 (@arabbitorduck) September 23, 2021

Do the opposite of whatever this “Dr.” recommends… — Chris Nichols (@ChrisNicholsNFI) September 23, 2021

Zero evidence that masking children stops or even slows the spread of the Rona. But you know, “FOLLOW THE SCIENCE”. 🙄 https://t.co/0atr83A5XS — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) September 23, 2021

But the elite can go maskless https://t.co/8Hp7QMcJf8 — Rule of law matters (@Tammyinthehouse) September 23, 2021

The elite go maskless, unless they put them on for the cameras.

Wen isn’t a virologist or infectious disease specialist, she worked in an emergency room before moving to teaching and activism, culminating in being the chief abortion doctor at Planned Parenthood (for less than a year). That’s the only reason she has a TV gig, not knowledge. https://t.co/8Rhc1X64zI — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 23, 2021

This sociopath was also the head of Planned Parenthood. I wonder if a small child ran over her cat and she never got over it. https://t.co/bOaq9oMIxY — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 23, 2021

Former Planned Parenthood president pretending she actually cares about kids. Hilarious. https://t.co/PF0hD1yEsG — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) September 23, 2021

i don’t know what she’s so worried about. she was in charge of planned parenthood, who isn’t exactly concerned about kids’ welfare. https://t.co/p2C8XeIhby — semite, yo (@sarahbellumd) September 23, 2021

But we’re supposed to understand that she cares so deeply about the wellbeing of children? What a joke.

