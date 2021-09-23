https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/megan-williams/sen-booker-trump-tax-cut-and-spending-responsible-blowing-budget

(CNS News) — When asked whether President Joe Biden or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) would ever balance the budget, Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) blamed the “profligate spending of the Trump administration” for “blowing up the budget.”

At the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, CNS News asked the senator, “The federal deficit through the first 11 months of this fiscal year was $2.7 trillion and the federal debt is now over $28 trillion — will President Biden or Speaker Pelosi ever balance the budget?”

Booker replied, “Well, first of all, I think the profligate spending of the Trump administration–literally blowing up the budget by passing on a massive tax [indecipherable] to the richest — will be corrected, and that’s what I’m going to be encouraging.”

According to the U.S. Treasury, the total outstanding public debt on Sept. 20 was $28.42 trillion.

Despite these numbers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pushed the $3.5 trillion spending blueprint through the House in late August, reported the Wall Street Journal. The Democrat victory was a party-line vote, 220-212.

Because the bill passed, the Democrats will begin the reconciliation process, which allows them to pass a “broad package of healthcare, education and climate provisions in the Senate without GOP support, so long as all 50 Democratic senators back it” wrote the Journal.

However, keeping the support of all 50 Democratic senators may prove difficult, as Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kirsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have expressed concerns about the bill’s price tag.

