http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/BtFdmgZxMtA/rfk-jr-bobby-kennedy-sirhan-sirhan-parole-16474192.php

Fifteen times, Sirhan Sirhan went before a California parole board to make his case to be released from prison for the assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. On his 16th try, 53 years after the murder, Sirhan was granted his request.

The recommendation for parole, which came down Aug. 27, has sent shock waves through the Kennedy family, already fractured by one member’s status as a prolific vaccine skeptic. The living children of RFK are now split between those who advocated for Sirhan’s release and those who are “devastated” by it.

Kennedy was in California on June 5, 1968, as part of his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president. That night, he celebrated victories in the California and South Dakota primaries at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. He left the ballroom through the hotel kitchen — a decision that would have been utterly inconsequential if not for what followed. As Kennedy shook hands with staff in the tight confines of the kitchen, Sirhan approached him with a revolver and began firing. Bullets struck the senator and five other people in the melee. Kennedy was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his wounds the next day. He is one of two sitting U.S. senators to be assassinated; the other is Louisiana’s Huey Long.

Sirhan was held down by bystanders at the scene and confessed almost immediately to police. At the time, he told the court and the media that his primary motivation was his deep animosity toward Israel; Sirhan is a Jordanian citizen and a Christian Palestinian Arab. Sirhan allegedly viewed Kennedy, a supporter of Israel, as an enemy who had to be eliminated. According to police, diaries found in Sirhan’s apartment contained the lines, “My determination to eliminate RFK is becoming more and more of an unshakable obsession. RFK must die. RFK must be killed. Robert F. Kennedy must be assassinated.”

Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Sirhan was initially sentenced to death, but that sentence was commuted to life imprisonment in 1972 when the California Supreme Court ruled the death penalty was unconstitutional. Over the years, Sirhan has walked back some of his earlier confident claims that he killed the senator. He maintains he was drunk and sometimes says he doesn’t remember that night. At his parole hearing in August, Sirhan was still being cagey about his culpability.

“I harmed all of them and it pains me to experience that, the knowledge for such a horrible deed, if I did in fact do that,” he said.

The parole board ruled that Sirhan’s wishy-washy personal accountability was not the most important factor in their decision. Instead, they were tasked with determining whether he still poses a danger to society. They decided he does not.

Most of RFK’s nine living children vehemently disagree. In a statement released after the parole board’s ruling, Joseph, Courtney, Kerry, Christopher, Maxwell and Rory Kennedy said they were “shocked” by the decision.

Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

“We are devastated that the man who murdered our father has been recommended for parole. Our father’s death is a very difficult matter for us to discuss publicly and for the past many decades we have declined to engage directly in the parole process,” the statement said.





“We are in disbelief that this man would be recommended for release,” it went on. “… It is a recommendation we intend to challenge every step of the way, and we hope that those who also hold the memory of our father in their hearts will stand with us.”

Missing from the signatures on the statement are Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Douglas Kennedy. Kathleen, the former lieutenant governor of Maryland, has opted to remain silent on the matter, but RFK Jr. and Douglas have not.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is, without a doubt, the most controversial member of the immediate Kennedy family. He is one of the most prominent figures in the anti-vaccine disinformation sphere, pushing baseless conspiracy theories about vaccine efficacy long before the COVID-19 pandemic. Some conservatives view him as something of a defector from America’s most famous Democratic dynasty, giving him added stature for rejecting the family’s traditional loyalties.

Through his innocuously named corporation the “Children’s Health Defense,” Kennedy peddles in anti-science conspiracies, such as vaccines being linked to autism, a claim that has repeatedly been debunked by scientific study. Kennedy recently posted a video on his site where he urged his supporters to engage in acts of “peaceful civil disobedience” against vaccines and COVID-19 mandates.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A study this year by the Center for Countering Digital Hate named Kennedy one of its “disinformation dozen,” the 12 people who proliferate nearly two-thirds of anti-vaccine propaganda on social media. His beliefs are so extreme — and his platform so large — that members of his family took the unusual step of publicly denouncing him. In May 2019, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Joseph P. Kennedy II and Maeve Kennedy McKean published an op-ed headlined “RFK Jr. Is Our Brother and Uncle. He’s Tragically Wrong About Vaccines” in Politico Magazine.

“He has helped to spread dangerous misinformation over social media and is complicit in sowing distrust of the science behind vaccines,” the piece reads. “We love Bobby. … However, on vaccines he is wrong.”

RFK Jr. has also dabbled in conspiracy regarding his own father’s murder. In 2018, the Washington Post published a profile about his visit to Sirhan in prison. Kennedy said he walked away believing Sirhan was not the man who killed his father after all, and that there must have been a second shooter.

He is not alone in this belief. Much like the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, there are countless conspiracy theories around the murder of RFK. The most persistent is that another gunman shot the bullet that killed Bobby Kennedy; according to the autopsy, the fatal shot was fired into the back of his head, while witnesses say Sirhan stood in front of the senator. Although this has prompted much speculation, it’s never made a dent in the legal case. On appeals, judges have sided with experts who argued a second gunman was unlikely, especially considering no witness recalls seeing another shooter in that crowded hotel kitchen. Sirhan’s last appeal judge ruled that even if there was a second gunman, Sirhan was still rightfully convicted as “an aider and abettor” in the murder.

Ira Wyman/Sygma via Getty Images

RFK Jr.’s skepticism has seeped into at least one of his siblings. At the time of the Post story, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend told the publication, “Bobby makes a compelling case. I think [the investigation] should be reopened.”

Although Kathleen has thus far chosen not to speak out about Sirhan’s parole recommendation, brother Douglas has. He appeared at the virtual parole hearing and expressed appreciation at being able to advocate for Sirhan’s release.

“I’m overwhelmed just by being able to view Mr. Sirhan face to face,” he said. “I think I’ve lived my life both in fear of him and his name in one way or another. And I am grateful today to see him as a human being worthy of compassion and love.”

RFK Jr., who did not appear at the hearing, instead submitted a letter to the parole board. “While nobody can speak definitively on behalf of my father, I firmly believe that based on his own consuming commitment to fairness and justice, that he would strongly encourage this board to release Mr. Sirhan because of Sirhan’s impressive record of rehabilitation,” he wrote.

The parole board’s recommendation is now in the review phase. The board has four months to issue its final ruling, which will then be put in front of Gov. Gavin Newsom. (For what it’s worth, Newsom has a photograph of Robert F. Kennedy in his office and views him as one of his personal heroes.) If he does not veto it within 30 days, Sirhan will be freed. Sirhan has indicated in court filings that he wants to live with his brother in Los Angeles.

Robert Kennedy’s widow, Ethel Kennedy, is now 93. She was three months pregnant when her husband was murdered and, in the years since, has buried two of her children. She rarely gives statements about the night of her husband’s death, but recently she issued an impassioned plea against the release of Sirhan Sirhan.

“Our family and our country suffered an unspeakable loss due to the inhumanity of one man,” she wrote. “We believe in the gentleness that spared his life, but in taming his act of violence, he should not have the opportunity to terrorize again.”