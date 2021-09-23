http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/BtFdmgZxMtA/rfk-jr-bobby-kennedy-sirhan-sirhan-parole-16474192.php
Fifteen times, Sirhan Sirhan went before a California parole board to make his case to be released from prison for the assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. On his 16th try, 53 years after the murder, Sirhan was granted his request.
The recommendation for parole, which came down Aug. 27, has sent shock waves through the Kennedy family, already fractured by one member’s status as a prolific vaccine skeptic. The living children of RFK are now split between those who advocated for Sirhan’s release and those who are “devastated” by it.