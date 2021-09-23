https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/23/could-be-the-most-and-worst-backfire-ever-andrew-cuomo-claims-his-ousting-was-all-politics-and-twitter-juuust-wrecks-him/

Folks, Andrew Cuomo wants us all to know that his ousting had nothing to do with his killing thousands of elderly people or sexual harassment … no no, it was politics.

Or something.

Would someone remind Andy he resigned after the AG said the accusations had some merit to them?

This was politics. Every step of the way. 👇🏻https://t.co/hNHzaKqYLP — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) September 23, 2021

Dude.

Behind a paywall even. Typical.

From News Day:

As a lifelong Democrat and practicing lawyer for over 40 years, I am appalled by the Albany coup d’êtat in which Andrew Cuomo’s political rivals trampled the rights of the electorate and basic due process for their own political gain. As Democrats, we support the right of sexual harassment victims to come forward. But it need not be at the expense of sacred constitutional rights designed to protect all citizens, individually and collectively, against the seizure of political power from a duly elected leader. The “cancel culture” mentality supplanted governmental process and fairness, all politically orchestrated. The governor’s political competitors and the so-called “socialist” faction weaponized sexual harassment allegations, exploiting the emotion and power of the issue to cripple Cuomo’s practical ability to defend himself in the media. They insisted that Attorney General Letitia James exclusively control the review even though she had an obvious conflict as a potential Cuomo challenger. Finally, to complete the coup, they maneuvered the State Legislature toward impeachment, citing the attorney general’s legally infirm report.

Opinion piece.

From a Democrat.

Alrighty then.

Oof.

You are a criminal. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) September 23, 2021

Yup.

Welcome to the ratio. pic.twitter.com/Bs7tFHBGDT — The Doctor (@TennantRob) September 23, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

We’re going to start calling Andy, ‘Uncle Rico.’

Personal responsibility, what is it? — I’m just the cook (@Shanti__Ananda) September 23, 2021

He’s a Democrat so he has NO IDEA whatsoever.

Zero tolerance.

lol wow I forgot you existed — sam deutsch (@samdman95) September 23, 2021

I’m sorry that Jen Rubin is no longer horny in your replies, sir. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) September 23, 2021

Ok, we could have gone our entire lives without thinking about Jennifer Rubin being horny BUT since we had to read it, so do you.

YOU’RE WELCOME.

You should be in jail, Andy. — James Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) September 23, 2021

Poor you. Killed any old people lately? — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) September 23, 2021

Pipe down, killer. — The Sophisticated Spreader (@totter777) September 23, 2021

Are you calling your victims liars? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) September 23, 2021

You are a sexual predator — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱 (@FallerForIt) September 23, 2021

Why do you hate women and minorities so much that you can’t just walk away? — ThickenParm (@msmHypocrisy) September 23, 2021

You sent people to their death in nursing homes.

There is that part of it. — James (@liberty_james1) September 23, 2021

Go away, asshole. — Lake Bum (@dustopian) September 23, 2021

‘Nuff said.

***

