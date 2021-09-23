https://www.theblaze.com/news/university-minnesota-boosts-police-presence-crime-decreases

Back in March — when the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody was not yet a year old — University of Minnesota student leaders wanted campus police disarmed.

Not surprisingly — amid the college cutting ties with city cops and nationwide calls for defunding police — crime rates soared in the downtown Minneapolis neighborhood of Marcy-Holmes, where the university is located.

According to the Minnesota Daily — the university’s campus newspaper — total property and violent crimes in Marcy-Holmes this past May hit a peak of 129. But last month, total property and violent crimes in the neighborhood decreased to 80, the paper said.

That’s a decrease of 38%.

What’s more, the Daily said that in 2019 and 2020, property and violent crimes increased from May to August.

What gives?

Well, in June the university said more police officers would be present and more security cameras in Marcy-Holmes would be installed, the Daily reported.

Kent Kramp — vice president of the Dinkytown Business Association and owner of Raising Cane’s restaurant in Dinkytown – told the paper that the “increased presence, increased patrols, that’s the most helpful thing that” the university can do to keep things safe.

Imagine that.

Anything else?

The epicenter of the Defund the Police movement arguably was Minneapolis, and as a result the city struggled as a result of its decisions to hamstring and oust officers.

It therefore likely surprised no one that a judge on July 1 ordered the city to hire more officers after several residents sued over the lack of law enforcement in the face of a spike in violent crime.

Far-left Mayor Jacob Frey had agreed to cut $8 million from the police force and reroute the money to violence prevention and mental health response initiatives. But by this past May Frey admitted that the cries to get rid of police contributed to the spike in crime.

“The violence needs to stop, it’s unacceptable,” Frey said at the time, WCCO-TV reported. “People deserve to feel safe in their neighborhood, they deserve to be able to send their kids out to the sidewalk to play and to recreate without bullets flying by. That’s unacceptable. We should be holding those perpetrators accountable.”

(H/T: The College Fix)

