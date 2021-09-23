https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/23/crisis-averted-jen-psaki-reveals-how-the-biden-administration-is-taking-the-reins-on-the-border-situation-in-del-rio-videos/

It’s about damn time! The Second Coming of Slavery is all but over now, thanks to the Biden administration taking the reins on the “whips” matter:

The Department of Homeland Security has temporarily suspended the use of horse patrol in the Del Rio sector, a DHS official told reporters. Coming up soon on @CNN with the latest. — Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) September 23, 2021

Was that DHS official Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas?

.@PressSec Psaki announces that border agents in Del Rio, TX will “no longer be using horses” — something she said Sec. Mayorkas conveyed to civil rights leaders this morning. #immigration #haitianimmigrants — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) September 23, 2021

Those civil rights leaders must be so relieved.

“We will no longer be using horses in Del Rio,” says Jen Psaki — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 23, 2021

Psaki says horses will no longer be used in Del Rio. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 23, 2021

Oh, happy day! Thank you, Jen Psaki:

PSAKI: Horses will no longer be used in Del Rio, Texas pic.twitter.com/P9XNqcXl7Q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2021

It’s going to be OK now.

Progress continues at the border… https://t.co/J6r9yeeJhF — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 23, 2021

So much progress, it’ll make your head spin.

“we’ll send them to Gitmo but won’t use horses” is just an incredible message to civil rights leaders https://t.co/zWeDrmEII5 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 23, 2021

Isn’t it?

LOL I CANNOT EVEN https://t.co/apPWWoXRYM — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 23, 2021

You can’t make this stuff up. Fortunately you don’t need to. Because this is real life.

They could have banned whips but that would require them to admit there are no whips and there was no whipping, so getting rid of a valuable tool for controlling the border all together because the media pushed a lie is the virtue signaling they prefer. https://t.co/JrZ0yfhih4 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 23, 2021

Are you suggesting that the horses are not the problem, Kate? Because there’s literally nothing else that could be the problem.

Ah yes, the horses were the problem at the border. Good job everyone. Crisis averted. https://t.co/ah2KbiuVbv — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 23, 2021

Because the horses are the real problem here. 🤦‍♂️https://t.co/kEd2fyEdm3 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 23, 2021

Definitely the horses and not the uncontrollable flood of migrants to our southern border.

That seems to be another of the Biden administration’s solutions to this problem:

Jen Psaki repeatedly referring to catch-and-release policies for migrants as an “alternative to detention.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 23, 2021

Watch:

Jen Psaki details a “range of options” for illegal immigrants who have “attempted to come irregularly across the border” as an “alternative to detention.” The double-speak is astounding. pic.twitter.com/NLDKYj6PqW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2021

No more horses! No more accountability! Sounds like a winning formula for success.

***

Update:

Reaction from a veteran border agent: “It will make patrolling extremely difficult, along with security. This is insane. The agents did nothing wrong. It makes me furious. Horses have been used since before the official founding of the Border Patrol.” https://t.co/FsFPyZRHNC — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 23, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

