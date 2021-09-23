https://www.theblaze.com/news/gabby-petito-brian-laundrie-removed-from-restaurant

Witnesses claim that Gabby Petito, 22, and Brian Laundrie, 23, were kicked out of a Wyoming restaurant after an explosive fight in which Laundrie became “aggressive” toward female waitstaff.

The incident was said to have taken place just hours before Petito disappeared.

What’s a brief history here?

The 22-year-old woman’s remains were discovered at a campsite in Wyoming earlier this week, and a medical examiner determined that she was a victim of homicide.

Aug. 27 is reported to be the last time Petito made contact with her loved ones.

Laundrie — alone and driving Petito’s van — arrived at his parents’ Florida home around Sept. 1.

Laundrie, who remains a person of interest, went missing soon after arriving home. Authorities continue to search the state to determine his whereabouts.

This week, the FBI formally declared Laundrie’s Florida home a “crime scene.”

What are the details?

A Wednesday report from

Fox News notes that eyewitnesses at the Merry Piglets restaurant in Jackson, Wyoming, recalled Petito and Laundrie embroiled in an argument on Aug. 27, which reportedly preceded Laundrie being “aggressive” toward employees.

Nina Celie Angelo and her boyfriend, Matthew England — both of whom were in the area for a wedding — said that they were at the restaurant between 1 and 2 p.m. local time that day.

Angelo said that she and her boyfriend were under the impression that Laundrie was arguing over the bill.

Fox noted that Angelo “described his body language as ‘aggressive’ and said he left and returned about four times.”

In an Instagram Live video shared to Twitter, Angelo said that Laundrie at one point was “screaming at the hostess.”

“We were at this restaurant, you guys … sitting right next to them! They got kicked out of the restaurant and were fighting with the hostess,” she said in the video, noting that Petito was “hysterically crying.”

“They, like, left abruptly and [Petito] was standing on the sidewalk crying and [Laundrie] walked back in and was, like, screaming at the hostess and then walked back out. And then he walked back in, like, four more times to talk to the manager and to, like, tell the hostess off.”

Content warning: Rough language:

What else is there to know?

The restaurant confirmed on Instagram that Petito and Laundrie both visited the restaurant on Aug. 27.

In an

Instagram statement, a spokesperson for the eatery said, “Yes, we can confirm that Gabby and Brian were in Merry Piglets. … We have already notified the FBI and they are aware. We are letting them do their jobs and we are respecting Gabby’s family and have nothing further to comment.”







