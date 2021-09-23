https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/23/cue-branch-covidians-meltdown-clay-travis-rubs-faucis-beady-little-face-in-his-claim-college-football-would-be-super-spreaders-in-perfect-thread/

Fauci was wrong … again.

We know, you’re SHOCKED.

Super shocked.

So shocked that you went around to not shocked and then back to shocked again, right?

Heh.

Seems the High Priest predicted college football would be super-spreader events … *cue the sad trombone*:

In the two weeks since college football kicked off & Fauci said packed stadiums would be superspreaders cases are down 44% in Florida, 43% in Tennessee, 35% in Georgia, 32% in South Carolina, 30% in Mississippi, 22% in Arkansas, 23% in Bama, & 9% in Texas. Every SEC state is down — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 22, 2021

Wait, cases are down?! You mean if we don’t lock people into their homes and make them freaking miserable they don’t get sick? And that forcing people to stay home was a bad idea because that’s the main place they’re actually transmitting the virus?

GET OUTTA HERE.

Almost like Fauci doesn’t have a damn clue what he’s talking about.

Here’s the current data from @nytimes for the coronabros to peruse while wearing three masks and lamenting crowded maskless stadiums. pic.twitter.com/A3lNspDfN9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 22, 2021

Huh, whaddya know?

Fauci and his Branch Covidians 👇 pic.twitter.com/3T94IXqQiM — The Prickly Ambivert (@BillDost) September 22, 2021

It’s like people have been saying for more than a year, COVID is basically an indoor virus. Now that the temperature in the south is dropping, people are spending more time outside, so less spread. Also more vitamin D. — Tom Kummer (@Aquaman300) September 23, 2021

Like most viruses.

Yup.

Hours of sunlight = good. — PopeChicoIV (@pope_chico) September 22, 2021

The consistently wrong “experts” — Jalen Bradley (@JalenBradley1) September 22, 2021

Must be the chants ! Lol — Heidi Zizza (@mdmrealty) September 22, 2021

Who knew, ‘Eff Joe Biden’ kept COVID away?

SEC football games must be sophisticated events then — Cold Beer Football (@Cldbeerftbll) September 22, 2021

Just like Obama’s birthday party or the Met Gala or the Emmys.

Yup.

*snort*

***

