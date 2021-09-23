https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/23/cue-branch-covidians-meltdown-clay-travis-rubs-faucis-beady-little-face-in-his-claim-college-football-would-be-super-spreaders-in-perfect-thread/

Fauci was wrong … again.

We know, you’re SHOCKED.

Super shocked.

So shocked that you went around to not shocked and then back to shocked again, right?

Heh.

Seems the High Priest predicted college football would be super-spreader events … *cue the sad trombone*:

Wait, cases are down?! You mean if we don’t lock people into their homes and make them freaking miserable they don’t get sick? And that forcing people to stay home was a bad idea because that’s the main place they’re actually transmitting the virus?

GET OUTTA HERE.

Almost like Fauci doesn’t have a damn clue what he’s talking about.

Huh, whaddya know?

Like most viruses.

Yup.

Who knew, ‘Eff Joe Biden’ kept COVID away?

Just like Obama’s birthday party or the Met Gala or the Emmys.

Yup.

*snort*

***

