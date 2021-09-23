https://townhall.com/tipsheet/rebeccadowns/2021/09/23/joe-biden-is-so-unpopular-that-his-logo-was-photoshopped-out-of-campaign-push-n2596388

President Joe Biden is so unpopular that Democrats are distancing themselves from him in campaign pushes. Michael Graham with NH Journal reported that a campaign push on behalf of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) for Andrew Maneval, a candidate for the New Hampshire House of Representatives, is seen in a photo with the Biden-Harris logo photoshopped out.

.@DLCC How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/y3hRQ4f3Cj — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) September 23, 2021

Graham’s piece includes a side by side photo of Maneval wearing a shirt with the logo and without. The one without is the one used by the DLCC on their profile page for Maneval.

The seat Maneval is running for includes the towns Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey, and Roxbury. Biden beat Trump by 27 percent of the vote there.

“To be clear, the photo was posted by the DLCC, not the Maneval campaign it supports. However, the DLCC is one of the most significant players in New Hampshire House races, spending tens of thousands of dollars in each of the special elections thus far this year,” Graham wrote.

Graham, who noted that “the Biden of 2020 is not the Biden of 2021,” pointed to state polling as a suggestion for why the photoshopped image was used by the DLCC.

A Granite State poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire just released on Wednesday shows Biden’s approval ratings underwater, with 53 percent disapproving compared to the 46 percent approving of his job performance. That poll was conducted September 16-20 with 1,081 Granite State Panel members and a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.

Then there’s the Saint Anselm College poll, where 55 percent of respondents disapprove of Biden’s job performance compared to the 44 percent who approve. That poll was conducted August 24-26 with 1,855 New Hampshire registered voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percent.

As Townhall has been reporting, Biden is faring poorly in polling across numerous states and on the national level as well.

“It’s hard to blame the DLCC for turning on Joe Biden given his failed leadership over the past few months has sent prices through the roof, produced anemic jobs reports, weakened law enforcement, and has left Americans behind. The problem for Democrats in the states, however, is they have already worked to mirror the disastrous radical liberal agenda of Democrat-controlled Washington and will be held accountable by the American people at the ballot box this cycle,” Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) Communications Director Andrew Romeo said in a statement.

In a tweet, the RSLC referenced an April 29 statement from DLCC President Jessica Post praising the Biden administration on its first 100 days. “I am so proud of all of the progress we’ve made during these first one hundred days — but there’s still a lot of work yet to be done. I’m excited to see where President Biden and Vice President Harris will lead us next,” her statement read in part.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

