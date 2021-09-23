https://www.oann.com/delta-air-says-employee-vaccination-rate-against-covid-19-rises-to-82/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=delta-air-says-employee-vaccination-rate-against-covid-19-rises-to-82



FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

September 23, 2021

(Reuters) – Delta Air Lines said on Thursday its employee vaccination rate against COVID-19 had risen to 82%, weeks after announcing a monthly health insurance surcharge for unvaccinated workers.

The U.S. airline last month said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Delta said financial incentives such as an additional day of paid time off and $100 in health rewards, allowed it to vaccinate nearly 70% of its employees by June.

United Airlines on Wednesday said more than 97% of its U.S. employees have been vaccinated ahead of the company’s Sept. 27 deadline for staff vaccination.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

