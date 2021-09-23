https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573645-democrats-surprised-caught-off-guard-by-framework-deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn’t seen a “framework” for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill, and appeared to be caught off guard by Majority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerBiden touts ‘progress’ during ‘candid’ meetings on .5T plan Progressives push for fossil subsidy repeal in spending bill Louisiana delegation split over debt hike bill with disaster aid MORE‘s (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House.

Schumer, speaking at a press conference and separately with reporters, described it as a deal on the “menu of options” that Democrats will use to pay for the eventual bill, which will pay for climate change policies, healthcare and a host of other party priorities.

Schumer said negotiators will still need to decide how high to go, a nod to disagreements over the price of the package, which liberals say should have a floor of $3.5 trillion.

But several Democrats — including key votes, members of leadership and senators on the panel responsible for coming up with the bill’s pay-fors — said they hadn’t yet seen the “framework” and didn’t know what’s in it.

“No, I haven’t seen it,” said Sen. Dick Durbin Dick DurbinCOVID-19: US should help Africa, or China will GOP warns McConnell won’t blink on debt cliff The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Government shutdown fears increase as leaders dig in MORE (D-Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, though he predicted that he would.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden touts ‘progress’ during ‘candid’ meetings on .5T plan Manchin: Biden told moderates to pitch price tag for reconciliation bill Biden employs flurry of meetings to unite warring factions MORE (I-Vt.) told reporters he had “no idea” what was in the “framework,” and questioned how much it moved the ball forward.

“We’ve been through this a million times. There are many many approaches as to how you can raise money … so if that’s what the menu is, nothing particularly new I think,” Sanders said.

Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyBipartisan senators to hold hearing on ‘toxic conservatorships’ amid Britney Spears controversy Overnight Health Care — Presented by Indivior —Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine safe for young kids White House endorses bill guaranteeing abortion access MORE (D-Pa.) described the “framework” as “good news,” but then acknowledged that a reporter’s surface-level description of the deal was also as much as he knew about what might be in it.

“Everything you said is everything I know,” Casey said.

The deal, according to Schumer, was worked out between House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealDemocrats confront ‘Rubik’s cube on steroids’ Biden pushes back at Democrats on taxes Want a clean energy future? Look to the tax code MORE (D-Mass.) and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenBiden touts ‘progress’ during ‘candid’ meetings on .5T plan Manchin: Biden told moderates to pitch price tag for reconciliation bill Biden employs flurry of meetings to unite warring factions MORE (D-Ore.) about the range of possible options for paying for the spending bill.

But members of Wyden’s committee said they haven’t seen what was agreed to.

Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerDemocrats confront ‘Rubik’s cube on steroids’ Advocates call on top Democrats for 0B in housing investments Democrats draw red lines in spending fight MORE (D-Va.), a member of the panel, told reporters that he didn’t have the “foggiest idea” what was in the “framework.”

“I’m almost as anxious to get that information as you are,” Warner added.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowGOP warns McConnell won’t blink on debt cliff Sanders says spending plan should be .5T ‘at the very least’ Senators call on Taiwan for aid in automotive chip shortage MORE (D-Mich.), the No. 4 Senate Democrat and member of the Finance Committee, said members of the panel hadn’t worked out an agreement.

“We don’t have an agreement. We basically on [the] Finance Committee have gone through a list of things and what they would raise,” Stabenow said, describing the “framework” as a “menu of choices.”

“We have to start with what the options are and then see what we can agree on,” Stabenow said.

Asked where Democrats had landed on raising the corporate rate, Stabenow added: “I can’t tell you that because there’s been no decision on that.”

The announcement by Schumer and Pelosi of the “framework” comes as Democrats are eager to project unity as they face a rocky stretch amid days of high-profile public infighting.

The House is heading toward a vote next week on a roughly $1 trillion Senate-passed infrastructure bill that progressives have threatened to sink because it’s not moving alongside the $3.5 trillion bill.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are still struggling to figure out what top-line figure unites all 50 of their members after Sens. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinBiden touts ‘progress’ during ‘candid’ meetings on .5T plan Manchin: Biden told moderates to pitch price tag for reconciliation bill Biden employs flurry of meetings to unite warring factions MORE (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaBiden touts ‘progress’ during ‘candid’ meetings on .5T plan Manchin: Biden told moderates to pitch price tag for reconciliation bill Biden employs flurry of meetings to unite warring factions MORE (D-Ariz.) have said they can’t support $3.5 trillion. Manchin told reporters on Wednesday night that Biden asked a group of House and Senate moderates to give him a top-line number that they could support.

For the “framework” to pass muster, Democratic leadership, Neal and Wyden will also need to win over those members on their suggested ways to pay for the eventual bill and rule out what can’t get 50 votes in the Senate and near unity in the House.

Asked about the “framework,” a Sinema aide told The Hill that, “we haven’t seen anything or signed off on anything.”

