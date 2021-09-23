https://noqreport.com/2021/09/23/denzel-washington-says-god-has-been-telling-him-to-feed-my-sheep-tells-men-who-are-looking-for-success-to-stay-on-your-knees/

It has been a rough season — COVID, political fights, racial protests, increased violent crime — and no one is immune.

Not even a superstar celebrity like Denzel Washington.

So, what has he been during these trying times? Praying.

Now he’s sharing what he has been praying about, what God is revealing to him, and what he believes others should be doing if they want to find true success and peace. What did Denzel say?

At ” The Better Man Event, ” a Christian convention for men, in Orlando, Florida, last weekend, Washington spoke to tens of thousands of attendees.

In a conversation at the event with Pastor A.R. Bernard from Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center, the Christian Post reported , Washington said that he has dedicated himself to spend the rest of his life helping others — and all because God has made it clear to him that it’s time to feed God’s “sheep.” “At 66, getting ready to be 67, having just buried my mother, I made a promise to her and to God, not just to do good the right way, but to honor my mother and my father by the way I live my life, the rest of my days […]