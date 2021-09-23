http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/82Ao8RZPVo4/disney-isnt-investigating-handling-of-sexual-assault-allegations-after-abc-news-boss-urged-probe-11632418904

Michael Corn, former executive producer of ABC’s ‘Good Morning America,’ left the network in April.

Photo: Nexstar Media Group

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...