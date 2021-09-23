http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/QSTmUUdwJIk/

Massie said Fauci’s comments spurred him to introduce the amendment. “I think it’s absolutely wrong, bad idea, going to hurt the economy,” he said.

By contrast, Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr., D-Va., has introduced a bill that would require full COVID vaccination or a negative test for domestic air and Amtrak travel.

“Every regulatory piece is a balancing of rights,” Beyer said. “You have a right to smoke, but you can kill yourself. But you don’t have a right to blow second-hand smoke in someone’s air space. It’s the same thing with the vaccine. It’s sad if you choose to put yourself at risk of early death or long COVID, but it’s unacceptable to put other people at risk. You can get to choose for yourself, but you don’t get to choose for everyone else.”

Beyer said he’s received more calls on this bill than most others. Only about 3 percent oppose it, he said. “The other 97 percent says, ‘Why aren’t we doing this already?’”

Among the organizations that have spoken out against vaccine mandates for domestic travel is the U.S. Travel Association, a national nonprofit organization representing the travel industry. It warned in a statement last month that the policy would “have an unfair, negative impact on families with young children who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine.”

