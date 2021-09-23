https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/draft-report-maricopa-audit-finds-biden-won-flags-many-44000-votes?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A draft report of the audit of the 2020 election results in the state’s Maricopa County, ahead of its official release Friday, concluded Democrat Joe Biden received more votes for president than incumbent Republican Donald Trump but flagged as many as 44,000 votes as “critical.”

Roughly half of the flagged votes fell into the category of “Mail-in Votes without Ballots Received.”

The official announcement of the results will be made public at 1 p.m. ET by state Senate Republicans who called for the audit.

Though the official findings will be made public Friday, ​​Randy Pullen, a spokesman for the election review, has confirmed the validity of the draft, telling news outlets, “It’s not the final report, but it’s close.”

The draft audit was reported first by KJZZ, a Phoenix public radio station.

Biden won the state and its 11 electoral votes by just over 10,400 votes after securing Maricopa County.

However, the audit, conducted by contractor Cyber Ninjas and subcontractors, is not complete. The state Senate and Maricopa officials recently reached a settlement to allow former Rep. John Shadegg and a team of tech experts access to internet routers and logs showing online activity related to election balloting.

