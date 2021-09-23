https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/exclusive-video-australia-deploys-counter-terror-squad-against-unarmed-construction-workers/
Aussie counter-terror squad confronts unarmed construction workers in Melbourne
Excellent work from Avi Yemini and Rebel News Australia
Watch the EXCLUSIVE footage @OzraeliAvi captured of the moment a counter-terror squad confronted UNARMED construction workers marching Melbourne’s streets to protest the world’s longest and harshest lockdown.
