Facts Matter (Sept. 23): Hundreds of Navy SEALs Refuse Vaccine, Told They Won’t Be Deployed

According to a new report, over 600 U.S. Navy SEALs—which is about a quarter of all the active-duty SEALs in America—are currently facing the very real possibility of not being able to go on missions anymore—because of the vaccine mandate.

Meanwhile, in New York, the new governor has just put in place a mask mandate on all school kids—up to and including children who are as young as 2 years old.

And New York is not the only state to do this. There are currently 16 states, as well as the District of Columbia, which have likewise put in place school mask mandates.

However, not all rules are created equal. At the Emmy Awards, the only people wearing masks were the hired help. But according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Health Office, that’s okay.

