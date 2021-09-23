https://hannity.com/media-room/falling-apart-bidens-special-enjoy-to-haiti-quits-over-inhumane-deportations/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=falling-apart-bidens-special-enjoy-to-haiti-quits-over-inhumane-deportations

FALLING APART: Biden’s Special Envoy to Haiti Quits Over ‘Inhumane’ Deportations

The United States Special Envoy to Haiti resigned Thursday over his own administration’s “inhumane” deportation policy as thousands huddle along the US-Mexico border waiting to be processed.

“Daniel Foote, a career diplomat named to his post in July, said conditions in Haiti were so bad that U.S. officials were confined to secure compounds,” reports Reuters.

“I will not be associated with the United States’ inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants,” Foote said in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“This is a challenging moment that requires leadership. It is unfortunate that, instead of participating in a solutions-oriented policy process, Special Envoy Foote has both resigned and mischaracterized the circumstances of his resignation,” said a spokesperson for the State Dept.

“The United States has returned more than 1,400 migrants from the camp in Del Rio, Texas to Haiti – including families – and moved over 3,200 people for processing away from the encampment, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said on Thursday. At its peak on Sept. 18 there were some 15,000 people there, around two-thirds of those families, the officials said,” adds the global news agency.

