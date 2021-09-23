https://noqreport.com/2021/09/23/exc-fauci-authored-article-for-wuhan-lab-collaborator-peter-daszak/

Despite Anthony Fauci’s attempts to distance his agency from EcoHealth Alliance, the Peter Daszak-led group collaborating on coronavirus research with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, The National Pulse can reveal that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director has been published in the controversial organization’s scientific journal.

Fauci authored an article for Volume 10 the EcoHealth Journal, whose Editor-in-Chief is Daszak , in March 2013 . Of the 18 stories included in the issue, Fauci’s article was selected as the “cover story,” as the piece’s accompanying artwork was featured on the front page of the magazine. EcoHealth Journal. The article – “Dengue: The Continual Re-Emergence of a Centuries-Old Disease” – counts two additional National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) officials as authors: Senior Scientific Advisor David Morens and Chief of Staff Greg Folkers. Fauci’s EcoHealth Article. The article was published roughly one year before Fauci’s NIAID inaugurated the controversial “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence” grant, which ultimately led to U.S. taxpayer dollars funding collaborative research with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. “The two-century-old American emergence of dengue is an interesting starting point for considering determinants of emerging infectious diseases that occur today,” the article […]