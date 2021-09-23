https://www.theepochtimes.com/fbi-issues-arrest-warrant-for-brian-laundrie-in-gabby-petito-case_4013562.html

The FBI on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, who was named earlier as a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito, in Wyoming.

Authorities have been searching for Laundrie, who hasn’t yet been found, in a swampy wilderness area in Sarasota County, Florida.

The body of Petito was found on Sunday in a national park area in Wyoming. Weeks before that, Laundrie returned to his home in Florida without Petitio after the two went on a cross-country road trip, and officials said that he was not cooperative with their investigation.

A coroner’s office confirmed that the body was Petito’s and her manner of death was homicide.

The FBI Denver office confirmed in a statement Thursday that it issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest as officials continue to investigate the “circumstances of Petito’s homicide,” urging anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts or know other details about the case to contact the FBI.

According to a complaint filed in a federal court, Laundrie was indicted for allegedly using Petito’s debit card and PIN between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

Meanwhile, the search for Laundrie could be complicated by the man’s extensive backpacking and hiking experience.

A friend of Petito, Rose Davis, told the Daily Mail that Laundrie has taken months-long nature trips in the Appalachian Mountains.

“I know he lived in the Appalachians for what I believe was three months, and he did it by himself, so I know he’s skilled at it,” she told the paper. “He and Gabby both told me stories about it.”

“You could see the enthusiasm in his voice when he would talk about his adventures by himself like that trip into the Appalachians,” Davis added.

Laundrie’s parents last week said the man left his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, and went hiking in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-mile park.

Authorities are using helicopters, drones, dogs, and officers in all-terrain vehicles in their search for Laundrie. About 75 percent of the search area is underwater.

On Monday, the FBI went to Laundrie’s parents’ home in North Port and removed several boxes and towed away a car neighbors said Laundrie’s mother typically used.

When the young couple had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West, they got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.

Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case, but his whereabouts in recent days were unknown. Petito’s father, Joseph, posted on social media an image of a broken heart above a picture of his daughter, with the message: “She touched the world.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

