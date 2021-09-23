https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/573734-fbi-issues-arrest-warrant-for-brian-laundrie

The FBI on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, who was previously named a person of interest in the homicide of his fiancé of Gabby Petito and has been missing for several days.

The FBI field office in Denver shared a screenshot of the arrest warrant on Twitter, charging Laundrie with one count of “use of unauthorized access devices” for illegally using a debit card.

According to the indictment shared by the FBI, Laundrie at some point around Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 used the card to obtain items totaling $1,000 or more.

Today’s official #FBIDenver statement and the relevant charging documents are attached. pic.twitter.com/KMEIMOuqKH — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement shared on Twitter that “While this arrest warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide.”

“We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI,” he added. “No piece of information is too small or inconsequential to support our efforts in this investigation.”

Relevant information may be submitted to the FBI at https://t.co/nfbjZhvx8N, 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171. Photos & videos may be uploaded to: https://t.co/IyvCGBdIia.

#FBIDenver thanks the public for the valuable tips that have been submitted. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

The FBI announced on Sunday that authorities found human remains “consistent with the description” of Petito, and on Tuesday confirmed that it was her, with Teton County Coroner Brent Blue initially ruling her death a homicide.

Authorities have continued to search for Laundrie, 23, who was last seen by his parents last week.

Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 following a cross-country trip to national parks with Laundrie that they had been documenting on YouTube and Instagram.

Authorities have said that Laundrie returned to his North Port, Fla., home on Sept. 1 with Petito’s 2012 Ford Transit van, which has since been confiscated by authorities and processed for evidence.

Laundrie initially refused to cooperate with authorities before he disappeared. The FBI conducted a search warrant of Laundrie’s home Monday.

The FBI said Thursday that it is continuing to seek information from any visitors to the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest at Grand Teton National Park from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30.

Petito’s body was found near the camping area, with authorities asking the public if they also may have seen her vehicle around that time.

