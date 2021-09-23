https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fda-approves-booster-shots/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized booster doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for older adults and others at high risk from the pandemic. Boosters can be given starting six months after the first two doses of the shot. The agency said that getting a third shot is safe and can help increase protection against the disease.

Four main groups of people are eligible for booster shots:

People 65 and older;

People 18 to 64 who are at high risk of a severe case of COVID-19 if they get sick;

People 18 to 64 who are at higher risk of getting COVID-19 at work, such as healthcare workers and teachers;

People 18 to 64 who are at higher risk of getting COVID-19 because of where they live, such as those in prisons and other institutions.

The FDA decision is a setback for Pfizer, which had asked the agency to make boosters available to everyone over age 16.

It comes after a panel of doctors and other experts advising the FDA voted 16-3 against the idea of making booster shots available to everyone. The panel instead said that boosters should be given to people 65 and older.