Four marines who were injured during a terrorist attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan last month are still in the hospital.

Stars and Stripes reported that a Marine Corps spokesperson said Tuesday that one of the four service members still in the hospital is in “very serious but stable condition” while the other three are in “serious but stable condition.”

Capt. Johnny Henderson, the spokesman, also said that the number of Marines still in the hospital due to the terrorist attack has dropped since September 7, when 15 were still being treated at Walter Reed. One of those in the hospital at the time was in critical condition, three were in serious condition, and 11 were in stable condition.

As The Daily Wire previously reported, 13 service members were killed on August 26 when an ISIS-K suicide bomber attacked the airport in Kabul as thousands of Afghans and Americans attempted to evacuate Afghanistan following the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal. More than 20 service members were also injured in the attack, including 17 Marines. The 13 who died were also awarded the Purple Heart, Stars and Stripes reported.

The Daily Wire previously reported on the 13 who died: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario, Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak, and Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page.

The attack at the airport happened when the U.S. was attempting to evacuate Americans and Afghan refugees after announcing the end to the Afghanistan War. Even White House officials have said President Joe Biden botched the withdrawal, The Daily Wire reported. One administration official told Politico they were “absolutely appalled and literally horrified we left Americans there.”

“It was a hostage rescue of thousands of Americans in the guise of a NEO [noncombatant evacuation operations], and we have failed that no-fail mission,” the official added.

Another official told the outlet that the mission wasn’t over since Americans were left behind.

Following the attack, the Biden administration ordered a drone strike it originally said had taken out ISIS-K terrorists. Last week, however, the Pentagon confirmed that the drone strike had actually killed an Afghan aid worker and nine others, including seven children. From The New York Times:

As The Daily Wire reported, no one is expected to be held accountable for what Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of the United States Central Command, called a “tragic mistake.”

Times reporting has identified the driver as Zemari Ahmadi, a longtime worker for a U.S. aid group. The evidence, including extensive interviews with family members, co-workers and witnesses, suggests that his travels that day actually involved transporting colleagues to and from work. And an analysis of video feeds showed that what the military may have seen was Mr. Ahmadi and a colleague loading canisters of water into his trunk to bring home to his family. While the U.S. military said the drone strike might have killed three civilians, Times reporting shows that it killed 10, including seven children, in a dense residential block.

Ahmadi worked for Nutrition and Education International (NEI), a U.S.-based organization. He was leaving for work on the morning of the drone strike when the U.S. began surveilling his white sedan, allegedly because he had left what was believed to be an ISIS safe house.

