BREAKING: DHS Confirms ‘Some Haitian Migrants Being Released into the US’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago

Fox News’ Bill Melugin confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the Department of Homeland Security is admitting Haitian migrants into the United States despite insisting the group will be deported via flights from Texas.

“BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that some Haitian migrants are being released into the US w/ NTA’s or NTR’s depending on facility space & resources,” posted Melugin on Twitter.

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that some Haitian migrants are being released into the US w/ NTA’s or NTR’s depending on facility space & resources. Mayorkas on Monday: “If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed.” @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2021

A similar report from the Associated Press claims thousands of Haitian migrants camped along the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas are being released into the United States on a “very large scale.”

The administration originally told the press the refugees would be sent back to their home country earlier this week.

“Many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, two U.S. officials said, undercutting the Biden administration’s public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion,” reports the Associated Press.

Many Haitian migrants camped in the Texas border town of Del Rio are being released in the U.S., two federal officials tell AP. https://t.co/9f9z8kAt3m — Axios (@axios) September 22, 2021

“Many have been released with notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days, an outcome that requires less processing time from Border Patrol agents than ordering an appearance in immigration court and points to the speed at which authorities are moving, the official said,” adds the AP.

