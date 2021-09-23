https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/get-texas-professional-race-hustler-al-sharpton-heckled-border-visit-video/

Professional race hustler Al Sharpton traveled to the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas on Thursday.

Al Sharpton called for an investigation into the border patrol agents on horseback who *did their job* by chasing away illegal aliens from Haiti.

Hecklers shouted him down and told him to “get out of Texas.”

“Del Rio is a loving, caring community! We don’t want your racism in Texas, get out of here!” a bystander shouted.

VIDEO:

Professional race hustler Al Sharpton gets HECKLED beyond belief during border visit. “Del Rio is a loving, caring community! We don’t want your racism in TX, get out of here!” Sharpton calls for full investigation into Border Patrol for using reins to direct horses. pic.twitter.com/DLuZiA1Orv — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) September 23, 2021

