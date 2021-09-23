http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mZjdtxxPtA4/

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) posted an image of tactical vehicles deployed by the Texas National Guard to his Facebook account and slammed President Joe Biden for doing nothing to address the crisis taking place at the southern border.

Texas National Guard Soldiers deploy tactical vehicles to the border in support of Operation Lone Star. As Biden does… Posted by Greg Abbott on Thursday, September 23, 2021

“Texas National Guard Soldiers deploy tactical vehicles to the border in support of Operation Lone Star,” Gov. Abbott’s post reads. “As Biden does nothing, the Lone Star State continues to surge manpower & equipment to put an end to the chaos at our southern border.”

While the federal government has kowtowed to the masses of migrants raging across the Rio Grande River, Gov. Abbot took action to protect the United States on September 19. He ordered the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety to form a vehicular barrier at the southern border that extends for miles. Breitbart Texas’s Bob Price documented miles of border fencing on September 21 that had been installed by the state in the past three months. Additionally, hundreds of police vehicles were observed heading south by Breitbart Texas.

“The State of Texas is taking unprecedented steps to secure the border, and we will continue to respond in full force to keep Texans safe,” Abbott informed reporters, including Breitbart Texas’s Bob Price on September 21. “The Biden Administration’s failure to enforce immigration laws and halt illegal crossings on a federal dam poses life-threatening risks to Texans and the migrants themselves.”

“The only thing they have shown is an incapability of dealing with this crisis, candidly in a way where they pretend it doesn’t even exist,” Abbott continued. “We’re here to tell you, it exists, it’s total chaos, and the Biden administration, they need to up their game big time.”

On September 21, President Biden acknowledged that the situation has become out of control after a reporter asked, “Mr. President, what is your reaction to the images coming from the southern border?”

“We will get it under control,” replied Biden.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the agency was working to remove migrants from the makeshift camp, but the camp did not see a downshift in migrants until Gov. Abbott moved to use the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety. Abbott was informed by Texas Department of Public Safety Southern Region Director Victor Escalon that joint efforts by the Texas DPS and National Guard were able to halt the flow of migrants, which allowed Mayorkas’s DHS to finally lessen the population of the camp.

