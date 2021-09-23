https://www.dailywire.com/news/he-killed-my-sister-like-an-animal-sister-of-victim-speaks-out-after-dem-gov-hochul-releases-felons-with-less-is-more-act

The sister of a murder victim in upstate New York is speaking out after Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul (NY) signed and boasted of progressive legislation that releases convicts who violate their parole.

From the Monroe Country jail alone, 17 felons were released this week pursuant to the “Less is More” Act signed by Hochul on Friday. One of the men released was 21-year-old murder suspect Joseph Rivera, who’s accused of killing 47-year-old Heather Majors at her home in July.

Rivera allegedly used a hatchet to kill Majors, striking her some 30-plus times as she held her hands in a defensive position to fight off the attack, local radio host Bob Lonsberry outlined Thursday. It’s suspected that Rivera, a neighbor of the well-liked Majors, was attempting to rob her, though the motive is unknown.

After Rivera was suspected of the crime, he was snagged on a parole violation from an earlier felony conviction and put in jail while authorities worked to formally charge him in the murder.

On Tuesday, though, Rivera was released.

NEW: The Monroe County Police Chief’s Association just learned 17 felons being held in the Monroe County Jail for parole violations will be released based on the new “Less is More” law signed Friday. Press conference at 3:30pm, @news10nbc will be there. — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) September 21, 2021

“I heard on the news that he was released,” the victim’s sister, Jessica Majors, told News10 NBC. “He shouldn’t have been released.”

“He killed my sister like an animal,” Jessica said. “And he’s 21 years old and if he can be that brutal, commit that rule of a crime at 21, he doesn’t need to be out.”

Hours after his release from the “Less is More” Act, police had to scramble to re-arrest Rivera. According to News 10 NBC, “Rochester detectives say they got ‘frantic’ calls from Jessica Majors’ relatives after Rivera was released.”

