https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/614d7770bbafd42ff58bd7f7
The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending bill is so massive and so packed with pork, that it’s hard to know what’s even in it. One buried item that no one is talking about is a bailout for the liberal me…
Maricopa County officials celebrated the draft report’s release as vindication of their official election results….
Project 21 co-chair Horace Cooper and former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek join ‘Fox News @ Night’ to discuss the rise in violent crime across the U.S….
Yet another negative consequence of the coronavirus pandemic was a sharp increase in childhood obesity, according to the CDC. …
Taiwan has hit back after mainland officials said the island should not join a major 11-nation trade pact in the Asia-Pacific, arguing that Beijing has no say in it. China has already applied for memb…