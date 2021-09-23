https://www.dailywire.com/news/hollywood-celebs-send-letter-to-world-leaders-on-how-to-handle-coronavirus

This week, scores of Hollywood celebrities published an open letter to “World Leaders” advising them on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The celebrities included Ciara, Richard Gere, Anne Hathaway, Eva Longoria, Alyssa Milano, and Sarah Silverman, among others.

The letter was organized by the global nonprofit CARE, the New York Post reported. “Model Iman is the organization’s global advocate and helped urge leaders to increase their vaccination efforts,” the outlet notes.

The letter states:

COVID-19 is now a manmade pandemic of apathy. Only 2% of people in low-income countries have received a single dose, leaving the world’s most vulnerable to face COVID with no protection. This situation also lets new variants, like Delta, emerge and ravage the lives of millions. We are joining with CARE to call on global leaders to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021, and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70% of the world by next summer. To get this done the world community must also invest in last-mile delivery systems, public education, and frontline healthcare workers to get vaccines from tarmacs into arms. Millions of doses could go to waste because low-income countries don’t have the support they need to get vaccines to vulnerable people. We can save millions of lives — and trillions in further economic damage — by meeting this moment with the resources and political will needed to end COVID-19 for everyone, everywhere. Because none of us are safe until all of us are safe.

Malin Ackerman Debbie Allen Dorothy Amuah Morena Baccarin Adriana Barraza Troian Bellisario Bobby Berk Jordana Brewster Connie Britton Karamo Brown Yvette Nicole Brown Gloria Calderón Kellett Ciara Tena Clark Kim Coates Madison Cowan Alexandra Daddario Peter Dinklage Melinda Doolittle Tan France Richard Gere Duff Goldman Tony Goldwyn Fiona Gubelmann Anne Hathaway Ingrid Hoffmann Anders Holm Dolores Huerta Osas Ighodaro Iman Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Ellie Krieger Iskra Lawrence Annie Lennox Lola Lennox Esther Lewis Laura Linney Kimberly Locke Eva Longoria Anja Manuel Julianna Margulies Catherine McCord Joel McHale Spike Mendelsohn Idina Menzel Debra Messing Alyssa Milano Sepideh Moafi Tamera Mowry-Housley Christina Ochoa Edward James Olmos Ana Ortiz Helen Pankhurst Jessica Pimentel Julie Plec Adina Porter Zac Posen Leven Rambin April Reign Holland Roden Sheila Shah Adam Shankman Omar Sharif Jr. Michael Sheen Adam Shulman Sarah Silverman Hannah Skvarla Todd Snyder Kimberly Steward Curtis Stone Christy Turlington Burns Laura Vandervoort Gabby Williams Michelle Williams Kimberly Williams-Paisley Russell Wilson Scott Wolf Kelley Wolf Bellamy Young Rachel Zoe



Last Sunday night, the Emmys were held in an enclosed tent with a slew of celebrities attending unmasked, triggering condemnation on social media. Some of the Emmys presenters commented on the fact that the event was not held in an open-air venue, but that vaccines were required of the celebrity attendees, as USA Today reported.

Many social media users had no use for any excuses, especially after the recent star-studded Met Gala where celebrities also walked around maskless.

