Imagine reducing your viral load of COVID and decreasing your chance of hospitalization 19-fold with a $15 solution. Well, the corporate media have gotten wind of it too, which is why they are now attacking the nasal irrigation concoctions, proving once again that they will slander every and any treatment that actually works – no matter how safe and effective.

It is now becoming clear that not only do the vaccines not stop transmission, but they seem to have spawned even more transmission in the most vaccinated countries. Studies have shown that the vaccinated might also carry higher viral loads. Either way, it is clear that the current iteration of the virus is spreading a higher viral load for everyone, which makes people sicker on a shorter timeline. We are truly all in this together in the sense that anyone who has not had prior infection – whether vaccinated or not – needs to take precautions. One of the best forms of preventive and very early treatment recommended by COVID doctors and academic literature is nasal and oral irrigation with betadine solution and mouthwash respectively. This is designed to cut down on the viral load, which is critical to avoiding serious illness.

Here is the protocol from the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) on how to use the mouth rinse and nasal irrigation with betadine.

Not surprisingly, the media hasn’t taken kindly to this. “Some anti-vaxxers are gargling the common antiseptic Betadine in an attempt to treat and prevent the coronavirus,” states Newsweek in a snarky hit piece on this tried and tested tactic. Mind you, the media are the ones framing every treatment as being pitted against vaccination, when in fact, the vaccinated are carrying a greater viral load and are now getting sick from the virus as well. Everyone needs treatment, yet the media are allowing their obsession with the vaccine to dissuade people from pursuing lifesaving treatment.

Just how good is pre- and post-exposure nasal and oral irrigation? A randomized controlled trial in Bangladesh of 606 people, half of whom took the nasal and oral iodine sprays, netted an 84% reduction in COVID hospitalizations and an 88% reduction in mortality. The problem is that much like with ivermectin, it poses a major threat to the system because it empowers people to control their own health and safety without making any of the cronies rich.

Newsweek goes on to insinuate once again that no therapeutic under the sun is allowed to be used for COVID, but only for its original purpose:

“Betadine® Antiseptic First Aid products have not been approved to treat coronavirus,” reads an official statement on the Betadine website. “Products should only be used to help prevent infection in minor cuts, scrapes and burns. Betadine Antiseptic products have not been demonstrated to be effective for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 or any other viruses.”

Well, knock me over with a feather! Everything we have existed prior to COVID and was made for a different purpose. But povidone-iodine has been described in academic literature as “the most potent antiseptic.” There is a reason why surgeons use it before every procedure. Notice how the media is enforcing the government’s agenda that no treatment can ever be used unless it is created by the “right sort of people” specifically for COVID for a large sum of money. Meanwhile, everyone must die of the virus in the meantime waiting for their supposed miracle drugs to come out.

“Iodine is established as having a broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity against bacterial, viral, fungal, and protozoal pathogens and has been used as an antiseptic for the prevention of infection and the treatment of wounds for decades,” said Dr. Eric Hensen, a board-certified ear, nose and throat doctor in Texas in an interview with TheBlaze. Hensen, who has been treating hundreds of COVID patients for free at his east Texas office and via telemedicine, never got meaningfully sick from COVID and credits, in part, his use of nasal and oral irrigation for reducing dangerous viral loads.

“PVP-I (nasal and oral spray) has the ability for destruction of SARS-CoV-2; transmission of SARS- CoV-2 from patient will also be reduced,” said the specialist. “Thus PVP-I oro-nasal spray can act as an effective shield for COVID-19 protection for health care workers, for all.”

Dr. Hensen believes it’s nonsense to suggest that somehow such an effective antiseptic cannot be used against a virus. He has also used 3% food-grade hydrogen peroxide with a great deal of success in the early stages of the viral replication period. “Utilizing nebulized hydrogen peroxide with iodine, one can get the medication in the areas that normally would not be reached. These areas include the entire nasal cavity, paranasal sinuses, nasal pharynx, and oral pharynx. Also included would be the lower respiratory system including lungs and bronchial tubes.”

Every day, we learn new solutions to treating this virus, and one by one they are ridiculed by the corporate media, which is fully invested in perpetuating this virus without any effective solution.

