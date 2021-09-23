https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-democrats-attempt-abolish-space-force?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Democrats introduced legislation Friday to abolish Space Force, the new branch of the military established under former President Donald Trump.

According to the Epoch Times, Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., introduced the “No Militarization of Space Act” which seeks to undo the widely popular space agency.

“The long-standing neutrality of space has fostered a competitive, non-militarized age of exploration every nation and generation has valued since the first days of space travel,” Huffman wrote in a statement, announcing the bill.

“Since its creation under the former Trump administration, the Space Force has threatened longstanding peace and flagrantly wasted billions of taxpayer dollars.” He concluded.

The U.S. Space Force was established on Dec. 20, 2019 following Congress’ passage of that years defense spending bill.

The military branch was established in order to provide a counterbalance to the increasing military expansion of China, as well as provide national security assistance to our allies.

The bill is not expected to pass the House and it is unclear whether Speaker Nancy Pelosi will schedule a vote for the legislation.

