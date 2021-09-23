https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/09/23/how-low-can-you-go-bidens-approval-rating-hits-its-worst-so-far-n446901
About The Author
Related Posts
Never Forget: 13 Members of the Military Who Gave That Last Full Measure of Devotion in Kabul
August 28, 2021
Google Trains Employees on What Leads to 'Genocide': Trump, Ben Shapiro and 'All Lives Matter'
September 9, 2021
CODE RED: Party (With Obama) Like It's 1999
August 8, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy