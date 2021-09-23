https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/23/its-chilling-tweeter-zeroes-in-on-probably-the-scariest-thing-about-the-whip-story/

It’s been several days since the false narrative about Border Patrol agents on horseback whipping Haitian refugees got going, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Democrats are running with it. The White House is running with it.

And people out there are swallowing it, hook, line, and sinker. That’s insane enough on its face. But as tweeter @Mellecon points out, it also indicates an underlying, very disturbing problem:

It’s genuinely Orwellian.

This is legitimately dangerous territory. People are allowing themselves to be manipulated.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...